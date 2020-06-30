All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2722 Wild Berry Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2722 Wild Berry Ct
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

2722 Wild Berry Ct

2722 Wild Berry Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2722 Wild Berry Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
University City 3br/2.5ba, 2-sty, 2c-gar home with fenced backyard. Formal dining room, kitchen with all appliances, eat-in-kitchen area, and great room with gas log fireplace. Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Wild Berry Ct have any available units?
2722 Wild Berry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 Wild Berry Ct have?
Some of 2722 Wild Berry Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 Wild Berry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Wild Berry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Wild Berry Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2722 Wild Berry Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2722 Wild Berry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2722 Wild Berry Ct offers parking.
Does 2722 Wild Berry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Wild Berry Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Wild Berry Ct have a pool?
No, 2722 Wild Berry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Wild Berry Ct have accessible units?
No, 2722 Wild Berry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Wild Berry Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 Wild Berry Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte