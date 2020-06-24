All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2701 Selwyn ave - B

2701 Selwyn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
A great open floor plan makes for a economical and versatile use of space in this 1st floor unit. Bedrooms and closets are of near identical size making the unit perfect for roommates. The covered porch has plenty of space for furniture, allowing you a space for outdoor enjoyment. Laundry room is located off the kitchen and has plenty of space to double as a pantry. Tenant pays all utilities (water & electric). Photos are of a representative unit. The first floor units do not have the fireplace depicted in the floor plan.
A 12 unit apartment building located in the heart of Myers Park. Location is perfect for a short commute downtown. Enjoy the beautiful canopy of trees while walking or bike riding through the Myers Park neighborhood. Within walking distance of Freedom Park, restaurants, and entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Selwyn ave - B have any available units?
2701 Selwyn ave - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Selwyn ave - B have?
Some of 2701 Selwyn ave - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Selwyn ave - B currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Selwyn ave - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Selwyn ave - B pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Selwyn ave - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2701 Selwyn ave - B offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Selwyn ave - B offers parking.
Does 2701 Selwyn ave - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Selwyn ave - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Selwyn ave - B have a pool?
No, 2701 Selwyn ave - B does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Selwyn ave - B have accessible units?
No, 2701 Selwyn ave - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Selwyn ave - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Selwyn ave - B has units with dishwashers.
