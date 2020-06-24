2701 Selwyn ave - B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

A great open floor plan makes for a economical and versatile use of space in this 1st floor unit. Bedrooms and closets are of near identical size making the unit perfect for roommates. The covered porch has plenty of space for furniture, allowing you a space for outdoor enjoyment. Laundry room is located off the kitchen and has plenty of space to double as a pantry. Tenant pays all utilities (water & electric). Photos are of a representative unit. The first floor units do not have the fireplace depicted in the floor plan.

A 12 unit apartment building located in the heart of Myers Park. Location is perfect for a short commute downtown. Enjoy the beautiful canopy of trees while walking or bike riding through the Myers Park neighborhood. Within walking distance of Freedom Park, restaurants, and entertainment