2700 Stowmarket Place
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

2700 Stowmarket Place

2700 Stowmarket Place · No Longer Available
2700 Stowmarket Place, Charlotte, NC 28216
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,463 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5297307)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Stowmarket Place have any available units?
2700 Stowmarket Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Stowmarket Place have?
Some of 2700 Stowmarket Place's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Stowmarket Place currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Stowmarket Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Stowmarket Place pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Stowmarket Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2700 Stowmarket Place offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Stowmarket Place offers parking.
Does 2700 Stowmarket Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Stowmarket Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Stowmarket Place have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Stowmarket Place has a pool.
Does 2700 Stowmarket Place have accessible units?
No, 2700 Stowmarket Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Stowmarket Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Stowmarket Place has units with dishwashers.

