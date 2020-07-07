Rent Calculator
2667 Dr Carver Road
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 6
2667 Dr Carver Road
2667 Dr Carver Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2667 Dr Carver Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
West Blvd
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Sec 8 qualified, move in ready townhouse. Hardwood floors upstairs. Spacious living with eat in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2667 Dr Carver Road have any available units?
2667 Dr Carver Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2667 Dr Carver Road currently offering any rent specials?
2667 Dr Carver Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2667 Dr Carver Road pet-friendly?
No, 2667 Dr Carver Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2667 Dr Carver Road offer parking?
Yes, 2667 Dr Carver Road offers parking.
Does 2667 Dr Carver Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2667 Dr Carver Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2667 Dr Carver Road have a pool?
No, 2667 Dr Carver Road does not have a pool.
Does 2667 Dr Carver Road have accessible units?
No, 2667 Dr Carver Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2667 Dr Carver Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2667 Dr Carver Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2667 Dr Carver Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2667 Dr Carver Road does not have units with air conditioning.
