Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

2664 Weddington Avenue

2664 Weddington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2664 Weddington Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2664 Weddington Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204

This astonishing 3 master bedrooms, 3.5 bath town home located along the beautifully maintained streets of the Elizabeth community. This property is just minutes from public transportation, grocery stores, shopping centers and more.

Available move-in date: Aug 15, 2019

Beautiful features of this home:

* Maple cabinets in the kitchen,
* All stainless steel kitchen appliances,
* Granite counter tops,
* Cozy fireplace,
* A mud sink,
* A sprinkler system,
* A whirlpool tub,
* Washer/Dryer connections
* Over-sized garage with a storage room.

To schedule an appointment to view this property, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@mwproperties.net. You can also take a look on our website for any additional properties at rent777.com

Pets are allowed with owner's approval.

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

School Assignments:

*Eastover Elementary School
*Alexander Graham Middle School
*Lincoln Heights Academy School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2664 Weddington Avenue have any available units?
2664 Weddington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2664 Weddington Avenue have?
Some of 2664 Weddington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2664 Weddington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2664 Weddington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2664 Weddington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2664 Weddington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2664 Weddington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2664 Weddington Avenue offers parking.
Does 2664 Weddington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2664 Weddington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2664 Weddington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2664 Weddington Avenue has a pool.
Does 2664 Weddington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2664 Weddington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2664 Weddington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2664 Weddington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
