Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2664 Weddington Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204



This astonishing 3 master bedrooms, 3.5 bath town home located along the beautifully maintained streets of the Elizabeth community. This property is just minutes from public transportation, grocery stores, shopping centers and more.



Available move-in date: Aug 15, 2019



Beautiful features of this home:



* Maple cabinets in the kitchen,

* All stainless steel kitchen appliances,

* Granite counter tops,

* Cozy fireplace,

* A mud sink,

* A sprinkler system,

* A whirlpool tub,

* Washer/Dryer connections

* Over-sized garage with a storage room.



To schedule an appointment to view this property, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@mwproperties.net. You can also take a look on our website for any additional properties at rent777.com



Pets are allowed with owner's approval.



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



School Assignments:



*Eastover Elementary School

*Alexander Graham Middle School

*Lincoln Heights Academy School