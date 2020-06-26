All apartments in Charlotte
2648 Mason Circle
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

2648 Mason Circle

2648 Mason Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2648 Mason Circle, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom townhome in Plaza Midwood - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath Modern Townhouse Master Bedroom Includes Oversized Closet And Private Bathroom Tub/Shower Spacious floor plan Privacy Back Road To Garage And Back Porch Front Porch-Perfect for relaxing Hard wood floors and stairs Granite kitchen countertops Gas Fireplace Attic for storage Laundry Room-LG steam washer and Dryer included Stainless steel Frigidaire Appliances Included LOCATION-5 minutes from Uptown Charlotte,Plaza Midwood, and Noda arts district.

(RLNE4956615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Mason Circle have any available units?
2648 Mason Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2648 Mason Circle have?
Some of 2648 Mason Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Mason Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Mason Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Mason Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2648 Mason Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2648 Mason Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2648 Mason Circle offers parking.
Does 2648 Mason Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2648 Mason Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Mason Circle have a pool?
No, 2648 Mason Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Mason Circle have accessible units?
No, 2648 Mason Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Mason Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2648 Mason Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
