2648 Mason Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom townhome in Plaza Midwood - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath Modern Townhouse Master Bedroom Includes Oversized Closet And Private Bathroom Tub/Shower Spacious floor plan Privacy Back Road To Garage And Back Porch Front Porch-Perfect for relaxing Hard wood floors and stairs Granite kitchen countertops Gas Fireplace Attic for storage Laundry Room-LG steam washer and Dryer included Stainless steel Frigidaire Appliances Included LOCATION-5 minutes from Uptown Charlotte,Plaza Midwood, and Noda arts district.



(RLNE4956615)