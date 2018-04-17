2639 Bay Street

Affordable Rental In Chantilly THIS 3 BEDROOM/1 1/2 BATHROOM HOUSE INCLUDES: Central A/C, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer connection and hardwood floors. Apply online at: https://charre.twa.rentmanager.com/applynow
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
