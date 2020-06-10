All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:11 PM

Location

2635 Dundeen Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed room 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout, tiled kitchen and bath, refrigerator and stove included.
We have a 3 bed room 1 bath duplex available with hardwood floors throughout tiled kitchen and bathroom, refrigerator and stove included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Dundeen Street have any available units?
2635 Dundeen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Dundeen Street have?
Some of 2635 Dundeen Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Dundeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Dundeen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Dundeen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 Dundeen Street is pet friendly.
Does 2635 Dundeen Street offer parking?
No, 2635 Dundeen Street does not offer parking.
Does 2635 Dundeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Dundeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Dundeen Street have a pool?
No, 2635 Dundeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Dundeen Street have accessible units?
No, 2635 Dundeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Dundeen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 Dundeen Street does not have units with dishwashers.

