Charming 2 beroom 2 bathroom house loctaed on east charlotte minutes from uptown Charlotte. Washer and Dryer connections, updated kitche (Mircowave, Oven, Refrigerator) and updated bathoom. 1000 Sq Ft, with a big backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2633 Kenhill Drive have?
Some of 2633 Kenhill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
