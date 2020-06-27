This 2nd floor condo has a large living room with a full dining room and spacious kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen and bathroom have tile floors. Washer and dryer are included. Hot & cold water are included in the rent (saves $40-$60 per month).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2627 Selwyn Ave have any available units?
2627 Selwyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Selwyn Ave have?
Some of 2627 Selwyn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Selwyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Selwyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.