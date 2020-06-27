All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

2627 Selwyn Ave

2627 Selwyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 2nd floor condo has a large living room with a full dining room and spacious kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen and bathroom have tile floors. Washer and dryer are included. Hot & cold water are included in the rent (saves $40-$60 per month).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Selwyn Ave have any available units?
2627 Selwyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Selwyn Ave have?
Some of 2627 Selwyn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Selwyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Selwyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Selwyn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2627 Selwyn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2627 Selwyn Ave offer parking?
No, 2627 Selwyn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2627 Selwyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2627 Selwyn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Selwyn Ave have a pool?
No, 2627 Selwyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Selwyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 2627 Selwyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Selwyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 Selwyn Ave has units with dishwashers.
