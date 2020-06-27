2627 Selwyn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 2nd floor condo has a large living room with a full dining room and spacious kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen and bathroom have tile floors. Washer and dryer are included. Hot & cold water are included in the rent (saves $40-$60 per month).