Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2626 Gingham Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 2:28 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2626 Gingham Street
2626 Gingham St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2626 Gingham St, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale North
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new never lived in 4 bed , 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage, granite countertops, fireplace, large master suite.
rent this in December pay Jaunarys rent and December is free!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2626 Gingham Street have any available units?
2626 Gingham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2626 Gingham Street have?
Some of 2626 Gingham Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2626 Gingham Street currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Gingham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Gingham Street pet-friendly?
No, 2626 Gingham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2626 Gingham Street offer parking?
Yes, 2626 Gingham Street offers parking.
Does 2626 Gingham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 Gingham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Gingham Street have a pool?
No, 2626 Gingham Street does not have a pool.
Does 2626 Gingham Street have accessible units?
No, 2626 Gingham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Gingham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 Gingham Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
