2622 Dundeen Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:09 PM
2622 Dundeen Street
2622 Dundeen St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2622 Dundeen St, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
We have a 3 bed 1 bath duplex available, stove &refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2622 Dundeen Street have any available units?
2622 Dundeen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2622 Dundeen Street have?
Some of 2622 Dundeen Street's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2622 Dundeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Dundeen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Dundeen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2622 Dundeen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2622 Dundeen Street offer parking?
No, 2622 Dundeen Street does not offer parking.
Does 2622 Dundeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Dundeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Dundeen Street have a pool?
No, 2622 Dundeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2622 Dundeen Street have accessible units?
No, 2622 Dundeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Dundeen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 Dundeen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
