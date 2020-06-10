All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2622 Dundeen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2622 Dundeen Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:09 PM

2622 Dundeen Street

2622 Dundeen St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Washington Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2622 Dundeen St, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
We have a 3 bed 1 bath duplex available, stove &refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 Dundeen Street have any available units?
2622 Dundeen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 Dundeen Street have?
Some of 2622 Dundeen Street's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 Dundeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Dundeen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Dundeen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2622 Dundeen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2622 Dundeen Street offer parking?
No, 2622 Dundeen Street does not offer parking.
Does 2622 Dundeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Dundeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Dundeen Street have a pool?
No, 2622 Dundeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2622 Dundeen Street have accessible units?
No, 2622 Dundeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Dundeen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 Dundeen Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte