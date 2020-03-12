All apartments in Charlotte
2621 Amber Drive
2621 Amber Drive

2621 Amber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2621 Amber Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Amber Drive have any available units?
2621 Amber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2621 Amber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Amber Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Amber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Amber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2621 Amber Drive offer parking?
No, 2621 Amber Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2621 Amber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Amber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Amber Drive have a pool?
No, 2621 Amber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Amber Drive have accessible units?
No, 2621 Amber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Amber Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 Amber Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 Amber Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 Amber Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
