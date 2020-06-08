All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:12 PM

2617 Tuckaseegee Road

2617 Tuckaseegee Road · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch in the Enderly Park community!!! The home features a living room with hardwood floors & ceiling fan, a dining room, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, & ample cabinet space, a family room a large mud room off the side entrance which could serve as an office, three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, two full hall baths, and a laundry closet with washer & dryer hookups. This home has a enced in yard and off street parking. Convenient to I-85, Brookshire Freeway, Freedom Drive, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, & bus stops.

“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Tuckaseegee Road have any available units?
2617 Tuckaseegee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Tuckaseegee Road have?
Some of 2617 Tuckaseegee Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Tuckaseegee Road currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Tuckaseegee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Tuckaseegee Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 Tuckaseegee Road is pet friendly.
Does 2617 Tuckaseegee Road offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Tuckaseegee Road offers parking.
Does 2617 Tuckaseegee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Tuckaseegee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Tuckaseegee Road have a pool?
No, 2617 Tuckaseegee Road does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Tuckaseegee Road have accessible units?
No, 2617 Tuckaseegee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Tuckaseegee Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Tuckaseegee Road has units with dishwashers.
