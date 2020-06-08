2617 Tuckaseegee Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch in the Enderly Park community!!! The home features a living room with hardwood floors & ceiling fan, a dining room, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, & ample cabinet space, a family room a large mud room off the side entrance which could serve as an office, three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, two full hall baths, and a laundry closet with washer & dryer hookups. This home has a enced in yard and off street parking. Convenient to I-85, Brookshire Freeway, Freedom Drive, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, & bus stops.



“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”