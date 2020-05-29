All apartments in Charlotte
2614 Park Road
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

2614 Park Road

2614 Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Location! Location! Location! Located in the heart of Dilworth, minutes to South End, Sedgefield Park, Freedom Park & Uptown. Walkable to restaurants and grocery stores. This unit is on the main floor features 2 large bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Unit is in the back and directly across from the pool. Fresh paint, laminate flooring throughout main living areas, Tile in the Kitchen and bathrooms, updated fixtures, Newer Windows, Newer Appliances. Enjoy entertaining or relaxing on your oversized covered patio overlooking the courtyard. Available first for June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Park Road have any available units?
2614 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Park Road have?
Some of 2614 Park Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2614 Park Road offer parking?
No, 2614 Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 2614 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 2614 Park Road has a pool.
Does 2614 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 2614 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
