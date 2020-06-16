2614 Park Road

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool courtyard

Location! Location! Location! Located in the heart of Dilworth, minutes to South End, Sedgefield Park, Freedom Park & Uptown. Walkable to restaurants and grocery stores. This unit is on the main floor features 2 large bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Unit is in the back and directly across from the pool. Fresh paint, laminate flooring throughout main living areas, Tile in the Kitchen and bathrooms, updated fixtures, Newer Windows, Newer Appliances. Enjoy entertaining or relaxing on your oversized covered patio overlooking the courtyard. Available first for June.