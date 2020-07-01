All apartments in Charlotte
2614 Golf Course Lane
2614 Golf Course Lane

2614 Golf Course Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Golf Course Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Pinecrest

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3BD 1.5 BA Updated Home with new laminate, carpet and tile. Kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops, and fresh paint. Backs up to golf course. Easy commute to uptown and the airport. No smoking/Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Golf Course Lane have any available units?
2614 Golf Course Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Golf Course Lane have?
Some of 2614 Golf Course Lane's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Golf Course Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Golf Course Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Golf Course Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 Golf Course Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2614 Golf Course Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Golf Course Lane offers parking.
Does 2614 Golf Course Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Golf Course Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Golf Course Lane have a pool?
No, 2614 Golf Course Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Golf Course Lane have accessible units?
No, 2614 Golf Course Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Golf Course Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Golf Course Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

