3BD 1.5 BA Updated Home with new laminate, carpet and tile. Kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops, and fresh paint. Backs up to golf course. Easy commute to uptown and the airport. No smoking/Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2614 Golf Course Lane have any available units?
2614 Golf Course Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Golf Course Lane have?
Some of 2614 Golf Course Lane's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Golf Course Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Golf Course Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Golf Course Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 Golf Course Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2614 Golf Course Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Golf Course Lane offers parking.
Does 2614 Golf Course Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Golf Course Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Golf Course Lane have a pool?
No, 2614 Golf Course Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Golf Course Lane have accessible units?
No, 2614 Golf Course Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Golf Course Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Golf Course Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
