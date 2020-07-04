All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2614 Blue Bridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2614 Blue Bridge Court
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2614 Blue Bridge Court

2614 Blue Bridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2614 Blue Bridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Moores Chapel

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Home in a Quiet Neighborhood
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,518 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requireme

(RLNE5693621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Blue Bridge Court have any available units?
2614 Blue Bridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Blue Bridge Court have?
Some of 2614 Blue Bridge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Blue Bridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Blue Bridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Blue Bridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Blue Bridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2614 Blue Bridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Blue Bridge Court offers parking.
Does 2614 Blue Bridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Blue Bridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Blue Bridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 2614 Blue Bridge Court has a pool.
Does 2614 Blue Bridge Court have accessible units?
No, 2614 Blue Bridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Blue Bridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 Blue Bridge Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte