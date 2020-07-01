2613 Oasis Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Belmeade Green - Don't miss this one! This home has new plank flooring, carpet and fresh paint. Open living space, large bedrooms, and great storage. Close to all highways, airport and Whitewater Center.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5488410)