2613 Millie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 2 story Contemporary 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home !

This elegant modern single family home features a large open kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island and is open to the great room, open floor plan, 2 car garage, gracious outdoor spaces, amazing standard finishes, gas fireplace, spacious bedrooms, large walk in closets, beautiful wood flooring and so much more! This home is a must see and is located 10 minutes from Center City and 5 minutes from South Park and Cotswold. Washer and Dryer Included.