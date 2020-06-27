All apartments in Charlotte
2613 Millie Lane
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

2613 Millie Lane

2613 Millie Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Millie Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205
Echo Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 2 story Contemporary 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home !
This elegant modern single family home features a large open kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island and is open to the great room, open floor plan, 2 car garage, gracious outdoor spaces, amazing standard finishes, gas fireplace, spacious bedrooms, large walk in closets, beautiful wood flooring and so much more! This home is a must see and is located 10 minutes from Center City and 5 minutes from South Park and Cotswold. Washer and Dryer Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Millie Lane have any available units?
2613 Millie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Millie Lane have?
Some of 2613 Millie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Millie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Millie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Millie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Millie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2613 Millie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Millie Lane offers parking.
Does 2613 Millie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 Millie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Millie Lane have a pool?
No, 2613 Millie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Millie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2613 Millie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Millie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Millie Lane has units with dishwashers.
