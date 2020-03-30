Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2612 Mulberry Pond Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2612 Mulberry Pond Drive
2612 Mulberry Pond Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2612 Mulberry Pond Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new renovation beautiful plank floors, fresh paint, quaint single family home in Mulberry pond, conveniently located from uptown charlotte and airport.
3br, 2ba, large open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive have any available units?
2612 Mulberry Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive have?
Some of 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Mulberry Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
