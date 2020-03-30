All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2612 Mulberry Pond Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2612 Mulberry Pond Drive

2612 Mulberry Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2612 Mulberry Pond Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new renovation beautiful plank floors, fresh paint, quaint single family home in Mulberry pond, conveniently located from uptown charlotte and airport.
3br, 2ba, large open floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive have any available units?
2612 Mulberry Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive have?
Some of 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Mulberry Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Mulberry Pond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte