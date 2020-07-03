2611 Providence Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

- Great Providence Road location! Freshly painted inside along with new lighting installed in kitchen and bedroom. Just newly refreshed landscaping in the rear and a wonderful enclosed front porch for sitting. Minutes to uptown and close to shopping and dining.



Directions: Directly off Providence Road.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5356437)