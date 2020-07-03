2611 Providence Road

- Great Providence Road location! Freshly painted inside along with new lighting installed in kitchen and bedroom. Just newly refreshed landscaping in the rear and a wonderful enclosed front porch for sitting. Minutes to uptown and close to shopping and dining.
Directions: Directly off Providence Road.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
