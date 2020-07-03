All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2611 Providence Road

2611 Providence Road · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
- Great Providence Road location! Freshly painted inside along with new lighting installed in kitchen and bedroom. Just newly refreshed landscaping in the rear and a wonderful enclosed front porch for sitting. Minutes to uptown and close to shopping and dining.

Directions: Directly off Providence Road.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5356437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Providence Road have any available units?
2611 Providence Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Providence Road have?
Some of 2611 Providence Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Providence Road currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Providence Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Providence Road pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Providence Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2611 Providence Road offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Providence Road offers parking.
Does 2611 Providence Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 Providence Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Providence Road have a pool?
No, 2611 Providence Road does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Providence Road have accessible units?
No, 2611 Providence Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Providence Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 Providence Road has units with dishwashers.

