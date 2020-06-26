2606 McClintock Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard dog park gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

Seconds to Plaza Midwood restaurants, shopping and entertainment. This is a whole new kind of apartment living in an urban location with more space to live & play. The Village at Commonwealth features huge courtyards & plazas, pocket parks & tree-lined streets- all overlooking Veteran’s Park. The village features a saltwater pool w/tanning shelf, sauna & steam room, indoor Jacuzzi, fitness facility, garden plots, dog parks, outdoor kitchens, billiards & more. All this, plus incredible finishes like upgraded kitchens w/custom cabinets, luxury plank flooring, spacious walk-in showers and more! Price is quoted for immediate move-in. Prices will vary depending on lease terms and move-in date.