2604 Park Rd Unit G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel carpet

- Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo located in the Dilworth Heights neighborhood. Property is walking distance to shopping, dining and more. Minutes from Uptown. Property freshly updated with fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, new carpet in bedrooms and beautiful vinyl hardwood flooring throughout property. Private patio area with utility room that includes a washer and dryer. This is a MUST SEE!



QUALIFICATIONS-

* You will need to make 2.5 x the rent in monthly income after taxes

* NO evictions or eviction filings

* NO balances owed to previous leases or landlords

* NO serious criminal charges



*All adults residing in home must separately apply and pay the $60 non-refundable application fee*



You may view a property Monday-Friday 9am-430pm, please call the office before you are on your way to a property to check its availability.



