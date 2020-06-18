All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

2604 Park Rd Unit G

2604 Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
- Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo located in the Dilworth Heights neighborhood. Property is walking distance to shopping, dining and more. Minutes from Uptown. Property freshly updated with fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, new carpet in bedrooms and beautiful vinyl hardwood flooring throughout property. Private patio area with utility room that includes a washer and dryer. This is a MUST SEE!

QUALIFICATIONS-
* You will need to make 2.5 x the rent in monthly income after taxes
* NO evictions or eviction filings
* NO balances owed to previous leases or landlords
* NO serious criminal charges

*All adults residing in home must separately apply and pay the $60 non-refundable application fee*

You may view a property Monday-Friday 9am-430pm, please call the office before you are on your way to a property to check its availability.

(RLNE2654241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Park Rd Unit G have any available units?
2604 Park Rd Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Park Rd Unit G have?
Some of 2604 Park Rd Unit G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Park Rd Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Park Rd Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Park Rd Unit G pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Park Rd Unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2604 Park Rd Unit G offer parking?
No, 2604 Park Rd Unit G does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Park Rd Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 Park Rd Unit G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Park Rd Unit G have a pool?
No, 2604 Park Rd Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Park Rd Unit G have accessible units?
No, 2604 Park Rd Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Park Rd Unit G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Park Rd Unit G does not have units with dishwashers.
