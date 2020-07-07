All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2600 Catalina Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2600 Catalina Avenue
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

2600 Catalina Avenue

2600 Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2600 Catalina Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2or3Bedroom, 1Bath. Large Fenced Yard. Painted. Central Air. Redone Dark Hardwood Floors.
With Stove and Refrigerator $ 895 mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Catalina Avenue have any available units?
2600 Catalina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 2600 Catalina Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Catalina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Catalina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2600 Catalina Avenue offer parking?
No, 2600 Catalina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2600 Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Catalina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Catalina Avenue have a pool?
No, 2600 Catalina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2600 Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Catalina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte