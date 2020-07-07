Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2600 Catalina Avenue
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2600 Catalina Avenue
2600 Catalina Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2600 Catalina Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2or3Bedroom, 1Bath. Large Fenced Yard. Painted. Central Air. Redone Dark Hardwood Floors.
With Stove and Refrigerator $ 895 mo
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2600 Catalina Avenue have any available units?
2600 Catalina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2600 Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 2600 Catalina Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2600 Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Catalina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Catalina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2600 Catalina Avenue offer parking?
No, 2600 Catalina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2600 Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Catalina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Catalina Avenue have a pool?
No, 2600 Catalina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2600 Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Catalina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
