2573 Hemphill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newer 3 Bed Ranch in Carr Heights - Subdivision: Carr Heights

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2018

Parking: 2 Parking Spaces

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Heat Pump, Electric Water Heater

Schools: Reid Park Elem., J.W. Wilson Middle, Harding High School



Newer home in up and coming area! This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1100 square feet. Prefinished hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and finishes. It has a spacious living room dining room and great size kitchen. Master with walk in closet and private full bath. Large back yard and 2 car driveway. Located off of West Blvd and Old Steel Creek Rd. Convenient to I-77, Charlotte Airport and Uptown. Close to local award winning breweries and restaurants. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1295 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



(RLNE4388329)