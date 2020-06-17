All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

2573 Hemphill Street

2573 Hemphill Street · No Longer Available
Location

2573 Hemphill Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Pinecrest

Amenities

Newer 3 Bed Ranch in Carr Heights - Subdivision: Carr Heights
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 2018
Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Heat Pump, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Reid Park Elem., J.W. Wilson Middle, Harding High School

Newer home in up and coming area! This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1100 square feet. Prefinished hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and finishes. It has a spacious living room dining room and great size kitchen. Master with walk in closet and private full bath. Large back yard and 2 car driveway. Located off of West Blvd and Old Steel Creek Rd. Convenient to I-77, Charlotte Airport and Uptown. Close to local award winning breweries and restaurants. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1295 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

(RLNE4388329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 Hemphill Street have any available units?
2573 Hemphill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2573 Hemphill Street have?
Some of 2573 Hemphill Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2573 Hemphill Street currently offering any rent specials?
2573 Hemphill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 Hemphill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2573 Hemphill Street is pet friendly.
Does 2573 Hemphill Street offer parking?
Yes, 2573 Hemphill Street offers parking.
Does 2573 Hemphill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2573 Hemphill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 Hemphill Street have a pool?
No, 2573 Hemphill Street does not have a pool.
Does 2573 Hemphill Street have accessible units?
No, 2573 Hemphill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 Hemphill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2573 Hemphill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
