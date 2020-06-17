2573 Hemphill Street

Amenities
Newer 3 Bed Ranch in Carr Heights - Subdivision: Carr Heights
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 2018
Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Heat Pump, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Reid Park Elem., J.W. Wilson Middle, Harding High School
Newer home in up and coming area! This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1100 square feet. Prefinished hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and finishes. It has a spacious living room dining room and great size kitchen. Master with walk in closet and private full bath. Large back yard and 2 car driveway. Located off of West Blvd and Old Steel Creek Rd. Convenient to I-77, Charlotte Airport and Uptown. Close to local award winning breweries and restaurants. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1295 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.
(RLNE4388329)