2533 Hemby Woods Dr
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:48 PM

2533 Hemby Woods Dr

2533 Hemby Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2533 Hemby Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ede825508c ---- Amazing home!!! Contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr have any available units?
2533 Hemby Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2533 Hemby Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Hemby Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Hemby Woods Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr offer parking?
No, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr have a pool?
No, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr has units with air conditioning.

