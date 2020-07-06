Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2533 Hemby Woods Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2533 Hemby Woods Dr
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:48 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2533 Hemby Woods Dr
2533 Hemby Woods Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2533 Hemby Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs
Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ede825508c ---- Amazing home!!! Contact us today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr have any available units?
2533 Hemby Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2533 Hemby Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Hemby Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Hemby Woods Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr offer parking?
No, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr have a pool?
No, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2533 Hemby Woods Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2533 Hemby Woods Dr has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte