All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2532 Silverthorn Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2532 Silverthorn Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:15 AM

2532 Silverthorn Dr

2532 Silverthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2532 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Fresh paint, clean carpets, ready to go! Of the 2 plans in the community, this one has been extended, includes LOTS of upgrades, extra windows downstairs for natural light! Nice Southwest Charlotte End Unit town home located in a Gated Community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage with extended parking pad for additional vehicles. Private patio out back with big green space. Beautiful dark hardwoods on main level. Granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and plenty of space. Open floor plan, dining area right off kitchen, plantation shutters. Walk-in closets. Washer and dryer included. Resort style amenities include : putting green, pool, fitness center. Very close to shopping and dining and minutes to I77, 485 and Airport.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Silverthorn Dr have any available units?
2532 Silverthorn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 Silverthorn Dr have?
Some of 2532 Silverthorn Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Silverthorn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Silverthorn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Silverthorn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 Silverthorn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2532 Silverthorn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Silverthorn Dr offers parking.
Does 2532 Silverthorn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 Silverthorn Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Silverthorn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2532 Silverthorn Dr has a pool.
Does 2532 Silverthorn Dr have accessible units?
No, 2532 Silverthorn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Silverthorn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 Silverthorn Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte