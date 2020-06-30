2532 Silverthorn Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool putting green garage

Fresh paint, clean carpets, ready to go! Of the 2 plans in the community, this one has been extended, includes LOTS of upgrades, extra windows downstairs for natural light! Nice Southwest Charlotte End Unit town home located in a Gated Community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage with extended parking pad for additional vehicles. Private patio out back with big green space. Beautiful dark hardwoods on main level. Granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and plenty of space. Open floor plan, dining area right off kitchen, plantation shutters. Walk-in closets. Washer and dryer included. Resort style amenities include : putting green, pool, fitness center. Very close to shopping and dining and minutes to I77, 485 and Airport.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.