Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:17 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2523 Tranquil Oak Pl
2523 Tranquil Oak Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2523 Tranquil Oak Place, Charlotte, NC 28206
Double Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Year Old townhome in Brightwalk/North End. 5 Rooms, 1 car garage. Convenient to major roads and uptown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl have any available units?
2523 Tranquil Oak Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl have?
Some of 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2523 Tranquil Oak Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl offers parking.
Does 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl have a pool?
No, 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl have accessible units?
No, 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2523 Tranquil Oak Pl has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
