2522 Greenland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Location! Location! Less than 1 mile from uptown! Less than 2 Miles from Panthers stadium and South End! Less than 5 miles to Charlotte Airport! This new construction townhome has it all! Be the first to live in this spacious 3 bedroom , 2.5 bathroom home featuring a large open floor plan and a fenced in yard! (Pets Welcome!)



Walk/Ride to Nobel Smoke, Traust Brewery(Opening very soon and walkable), Pinky’s Westside grill, Town Brewing or the Wesley Heights Greenway! True city living with the feel of a suburban neighborhood!