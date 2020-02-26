All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

2522 Greenland Avenue

2522 Greenland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Greenland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Location! Location! Less than 1 mile from uptown! Less than 2 Miles from Panthers stadium and South End! Less than 5 miles to Charlotte Airport! This new construction townhome has it all! Be the first to live in this spacious 3 bedroom , 2.5 bathroom home featuring a large open floor plan and a fenced in yard! (Pets Welcome!)

Walk/Ride to Nobel Smoke, Traust Brewery(Opening very soon and walkable), Pinky’s Westside grill, Town Brewing or the Wesley Heights Greenway! True city living with the feel of a suburban neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Greenland Avenue have any available units?
2522 Greenland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Greenland Avenue have?
Some of 2522 Greenland Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Greenland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Greenland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Greenland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 Greenland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2522 Greenland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Greenland Avenue offers parking.
Does 2522 Greenland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Greenland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Greenland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2522 Greenland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Greenland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2522 Greenland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Greenland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Greenland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

