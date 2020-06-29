All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2521 Dundeen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2521 Dundeen Street
Last updated March 1 2020 at 7:19 PM

2521 Dundeen Street

2521 Dundeen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Washington Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2521 Dundeen Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move-In-Ready! This adorable home is just minutes from everything Charlotte has to offer! Boasting a cozy living room & spacious 2 bedrooms. Located within convenient access to Uptown, restaurants, retail and entertainment. Easy access to I-85, I-77 and Brookshire Freeway.
About 2521 Dundeen, Charlotte, North Carolina 28216
Directions:I-85 to exit 37 to Beatties Ford Rd,Turn right onto Beatties Ford Rd, Turn Right on Dundeen St and House will be on the left.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Dundeen Street have any available units?
2521 Dundeen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2521 Dundeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Dundeen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Dundeen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Dundeen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2521 Dundeen Street offer parking?
No, 2521 Dundeen Street does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Dundeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Dundeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Dundeen Street have a pool?
No, 2521 Dundeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Dundeen Street have accessible units?
No, 2521 Dundeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Dundeen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Dundeen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 Dundeen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 Dundeen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte