Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:19 AM

2520 South Boulevard

2520 South Blvd · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2520 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Brookhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,242

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Contact community directly (980) 237-6770 for a showing. Mention MLS marketing to receive special if any. Live a bold life at Solis Southline, supported by unparalleled amenities like a resort-style pool, a massive clubroom, fitness center with a climbing wall—even a bike shop and pet spa. And with a parking garage, green construction, and easy light rail and rail trail access, Solis Southline offers a smarter, easier, and more earth-friendly lifestyle.
Currently offering 1 month free on select units. Prices, promotions, and availability subject to change. Contact community directly for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 South Boulevard have any available units?
2520 South Boulevard has a unit available for $2,242 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 South Boulevard have?
Some of 2520 South Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 South Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2520 South Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 South Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 South Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2520 South Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2520 South Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2520 South Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 South Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 South Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2520 South Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2520 South Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 2520 South Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 2520 South Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 South Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
