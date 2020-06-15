2520 South Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Contact community directly (980) 237-6770 for a showing. Mention MLS marketing to receive special if any. Live a bold life at Solis Southline, supported by unparalleled amenities like a resort-style pool, a massive clubroom, fitness center with a climbing wall—even a bike shop and pet spa. And with a parking garage, green construction, and easy light rail and rail trail access, Solis Southline offers a smarter, easier, and more earth-friendly lifestyle.

Currently offering 1 month free on select units. Prices, promotions, and availability subject to change. Contact community directly for more info.