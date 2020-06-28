All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2518 Fairstone Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2518 Fairstone Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:37 AM

2518 Fairstone Avenue

2518 Fairstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2518 Fairstone Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Fairstone Avenue have any available units?
2518 Fairstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2518 Fairstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Fairstone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Fairstone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 Fairstone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2518 Fairstone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Fairstone Avenue offers parking.
Does 2518 Fairstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Fairstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Fairstone Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2518 Fairstone Avenue has a pool.
Does 2518 Fairstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2518 Fairstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Fairstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 Fairstone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2518 Fairstone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2518 Fairstone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte