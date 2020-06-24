All apartments in Charlotte
2514 McClintock Road
2514 McClintock Road

2514 Mcclintock Road · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Mcclintock Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Commonwealth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
Available now- two bedroom, two bath apartment seconds to Plaza Midwood restaurants, shopping and entertainment. This is a whole new kind of apartment living in an urban location with more space to live & play. The Village at Commonwealth features huge courtyards & plazas, pocket parks & tree-lined streets- all overlooking Veteran’s Park. The village features a saltwater pool w/tanning shelf, sauna & steam room, indoor Jacuzzi, fitness facility, garden plots, dog parks, outdoor kitchens, billiards & more. All this, plus incredible finishes like upgraded kitchens w/custom cabinets, luxury plank flooring, spacious walk-in showers and more! Price is quoted for immediate move-in. Prices will vary depending on lease terms and move-in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 McClintock Road have any available units?
2514 McClintock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 McClintock Road have?
Some of 2514 McClintock Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 McClintock Road currently offering any rent specials?
2514 McClintock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 McClintock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 McClintock Road is pet friendly.
Does 2514 McClintock Road offer parking?
No, 2514 McClintock Road does not offer parking.
Does 2514 McClintock Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 McClintock Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 McClintock Road have a pool?
Yes, 2514 McClintock Road has a pool.
Does 2514 McClintock Road have accessible units?
No, 2514 McClintock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 McClintock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 McClintock Road has units with dishwashers.
