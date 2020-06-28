Rent Calculator
2514 Dundeen Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:19 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2514 Dundeen Street
2514 Dundeen Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2514 Dundeen Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex only 5 minutes from uptown Charlotte NC, off the bus line with hardwood floors, washing machine hook up, microwave included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2514 Dundeen Street have any available units?
2514 Dundeen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2514 Dundeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Dundeen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Dundeen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Dundeen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2514 Dundeen Street offer parking?
No, 2514 Dundeen Street does not offer parking.
Does 2514 Dundeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Dundeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Dundeen Street have a pool?
No, 2514 Dundeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Dundeen Street have accessible units?
No, 2514 Dundeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Dundeen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Dundeen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 Dundeen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 Dundeen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
