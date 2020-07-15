All apartments in Charlotte
2512 Dryden Lane
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM

2512 Dryden Lane

2512 Dryden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Dryden Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and schools.Wonderful open floor plan with wood burning fireplace in Great Room. Fenced in back patio. Covered front porch. Even has a garage. Will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Dryden Lane have any available units?
2512 Dryden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Dryden Lane have?
Some of 2512 Dryden Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Dryden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Dryden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Dryden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Dryden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2512 Dryden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Dryden Lane offers parking.
Does 2512 Dryden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 Dryden Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Dryden Lane have a pool?
No, 2512 Dryden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Dryden Lane have accessible units?
No, 2512 Dryden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Dryden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Dryden Lane has units with dishwashers.
