Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2512 Barringer Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2512 Barringer Drive

2512 Barringer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Barringer Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Revolution Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Barringer Drive have any available units?
2512 Barringer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2512 Barringer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Barringer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Barringer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Barringer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Barringer Drive offer parking?
No, 2512 Barringer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2512 Barringer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Barringer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Barringer Drive have a pool?
No, 2512 Barringer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Barringer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2512 Barringer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Barringer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Barringer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Barringer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 Barringer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
