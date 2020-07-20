2508 Walnut Forest Drive

Amenities
PRICE REDUCTION!! MOVE-IN READY!! - Nice home built in 2017! Home features open floor plan with over 1800 square feet. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath & 2 car garage. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, dual vanity sink, garden tub and standing shower. Home comes with courtesy use appliances (stainless refrigerator, over range microwave, electric oven/stove, dishwasher & washer/dryer). Central air with gas heater & electric water heater.
Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com
*Pets are conditional (15lbs or less) and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.
(RLNE4807391)