2508 Walnut Forest Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PRICE REDUCTION!! MOVE-IN READY!! - Nice home built in 2017! Home features open floor plan with over 1800 square feet. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath & 2 car garage. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, dual vanity sink, garden tub and standing shower. Home comes with courtesy use appliances (stainless refrigerator, over range microwave, electric oven/stove, dishwasher & washer/dryer). Central air with gas heater & electric water heater.



*Pets are conditional (15lbs or less) and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.



