Charlotte, NC
2508 Walnut Forest Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

2508 Walnut Forest Drive

2508 Walnut Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Walnut Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCTION!! MOVE-IN READY!! - Nice home built in 2017! Home features open floor plan with over 1800 square feet. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath & 2 car garage. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, dual vanity sink, garden tub and standing shower. Home comes with courtesy use appliances (stainless refrigerator, over range microwave, electric oven/stove, dishwasher & washer/dryer). Central air with gas heater & electric water heater.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

*Pets are conditional (15lbs or less) and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

(RLNE4807391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Walnut Forest Drive have any available units?
2508 Walnut Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Walnut Forest Drive have?
Some of 2508 Walnut Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Walnut Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Walnut Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Walnut Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 Walnut Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2508 Walnut Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Walnut Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 2508 Walnut Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 Walnut Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Walnut Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2508 Walnut Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Walnut Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2508 Walnut Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Walnut Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Walnut Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
