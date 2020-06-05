All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2505 Vail Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2505 Vail Avenue

2505 Vail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Vail Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Near uptown yet quiet location! Superb upstairs quiet unit in close-in location nestled among mature landscaping and trees in the historically significant Elizabeth neighborhood. 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, central air, assigned off street parking space, deck. Unit redone, but no dishwasher. Washer/dryer facility on property. No hook-ups in the unit. No dogs or smokers. As some utilities are included, $100 more rental rate than quoted per occupant over one person. Available soon! (2 bedroom, approx. 900 square feet)*Owner/broker*.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Vail Avenue have any available units?
2505 Vail Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Vail Avenue have?
Some of 2505 Vail Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Vail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Vail Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Vail Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Vail Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2505 Vail Avenue offer parking?
No, 2505 Vail Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2505 Vail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 Vail Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Vail Avenue have a pool?
No, 2505 Vail Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Vail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2505 Vail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Vail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Vail Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
