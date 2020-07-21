2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B

Amenities

Now available is this great 2-bedroom/2-bath condo in the desirable Creswick community near the SouthPark area of Charlotte. This second floor home is on one level and has an open living room/dining/kitchen area. There is beautiful hardwood style laminate flooring. The living room has a wood burning, corner fireplace and beautiful views of a pond and fountain! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the same great pond views, as well as access to the large balcony with storage closet. The master bathroom is a nice size with a stall shower. The guest bedroom has access to the second full bathroom. A newer, full size washer/dryer is included! There is a community pool as well. This is a nice and affordable home in a desirable South Charlotte location right next to Quail Corners Shopping Center, which has a Harris Teeter, as well as multiple restaurants and retail stores, so this home will rent quickly. One small dog or cat less than 25 lbs. may be considered. A non-refundable pet fee of $200 will apply. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required, along with a 1-month security deposit. This home will be ready for move-in around August 7th at only $1295/month. Please call now to schedule your showing.