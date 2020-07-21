All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:38 PM

2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B

2505 Stockbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Stockbridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available is this great 2-bedroom/2-bath condo in the desirable Creswick community near the SouthPark area of Charlotte. This second floor home is on one level and has an open living room/dining/kitchen area. There is beautiful hardwood style laminate flooring. The living room has a wood burning, corner fireplace and beautiful views of a pond and fountain! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the same great pond views, as well as access to the large balcony with storage closet. The master bathroom is a nice size with a stall shower. The guest bedroom has access to the second full bathroom. A newer, full size washer/dryer is included! There is a community pool as well. This is a nice and affordable home in a desirable South Charlotte location right next to Quail Corners Shopping Center, which has a Harris Teeter, as well as multiple restaurants and retail stores, so this home will rent quickly. One small dog or cat less than 25 lbs. may be considered. A non-refundable pet fee of $200 will apply. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required, along with a 1-month security deposit. This home will be ready for move-in around August 7th at only $1295/month. Please call now to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B have any available units?
2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B have?
Some of 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B offer parking?
No, 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B have a pool?
Yes, 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B has a pool.
Does 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B have accessible units?
No, 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Stockbridge Drive - 1, Apt B has units with dishwashers.
