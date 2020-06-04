Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2502 Greenland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2502 Greenland Ave
Last updated May 5 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2502 Greenland Ave
2502 Greenland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2502 Greenland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
upscale living
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2502 Greenland Ave have any available units?
2502 Greenland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2502 Greenland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Greenland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Greenland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Greenland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2502 Greenland Ave offer parking?
No, 2502 Greenland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2502 Greenland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Greenland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Greenland Ave have a pool?
No, 2502 Greenland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Greenland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2502 Greenland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Greenland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Greenland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 Greenland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 Greenland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte