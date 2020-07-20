All apartments in Charlotte
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:56 PM

2501 Snow Creek Lane

2501 Snow Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Snow Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Snow Creek Lane have any available units?
2501 Snow Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2501 Snow Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Snow Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Snow Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Snow Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Snow Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 2501 Snow Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Snow Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Snow Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Snow Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 2501 Snow Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Snow Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 2501 Snow Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Snow Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Snow Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Snow Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Snow Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
