All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1

2500 Rachel St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2500 Rachel St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3211589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 have any available units?
2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 offer parking?
No, 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Rachel Street, Unit #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte