All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2466 Royal York Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2466 Royal York Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2466 Royal York Avenue

2466 Royal York Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2466 Royal York Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic community with gate. Great neighborhood featured with fitness center, club house, swimming pool, dog park and walking trail. Close to light rail station and South Park Mall. Several mails away from uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 Royal York Avenue have any available units?
2466 Royal York Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2466 Royal York Avenue have?
Some of 2466 Royal York Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 Royal York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2466 Royal York Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 Royal York Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2466 Royal York Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2466 Royal York Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2466 Royal York Avenue offers parking.
Does 2466 Royal York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2466 Royal York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 Royal York Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2466 Royal York Avenue has a pool.
Does 2466 Royal York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2466 Royal York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 Royal York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2466 Royal York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte