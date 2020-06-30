All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

2464 Ryerson Ct

2464 Ryerson Court · No Longer Available
Location

2464 Ryerson Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Newell

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
End unit, very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home in University area. Bedrooms located upstairs with plenty of space, living area all on the main entry level. Gated community. Enjoy grilling on the patio & the community pool too. Pets conditional. Conveniently located .7 miles from Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. Exterior lawn, water & trash removal are included! Property is tenant occupied, photos can be taken after they move if property is not yet rented.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2464 Ryerson Ct have any available units?
2464 Ryerson Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2464 Ryerson Ct have?
Some of 2464 Ryerson Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 Ryerson Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2464 Ryerson Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 Ryerson Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2464 Ryerson Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2464 Ryerson Ct offer parking?
No, 2464 Ryerson Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2464 Ryerson Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2464 Ryerson Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 Ryerson Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2464 Ryerson Ct has a pool.
Does 2464 Ryerson Ct have accessible units?
No, 2464 Ryerson Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 Ryerson Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2464 Ryerson Ct has units with dishwashers.

