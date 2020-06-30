2464 Ryerson Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

End unit, very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home in University area. Bedrooms located upstairs with plenty of space, living area all on the main entry level. Gated community. Enjoy grilling on the patio & the community pool too. Pets conditional. Conveniently located .7 miles from Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. Exterior lawn, water & trash removal are included! Property is tenant occupied, photos can be taken after they move if property is not yet rented.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.