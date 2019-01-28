All apartments in Charlotte
2451 Marlowe Ave

2451 Marlowe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2451 Marlowe Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Duplex in Charlotte!!!!!!!! - 3 bedrooms in Charlotte for only $950!!!!!

Only a short drive from uptown Charlotte.

Giant yard in front and back!

Hard wood floors!!!!!!

www.Pmcoreusa.com

(RLNE4368926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 Marlowe Ave have any available units?
2451 Marlowe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2451 Marlowe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2451 Marlowe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 Marlowe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2451 Marlowe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2451 Marlowe Ave offer parking?
No, 2451 Marlowe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2451 Marlowe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2451 Marlowe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 Marlowe Ave have a pool?
No, 2451 Marlowe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2451 Marlowe Ave have accessible units?
No, 2451 Marlowe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 Marlowe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2451 Marlowe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2451 Marlowe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2451 Marlowe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
