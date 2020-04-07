All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2446 Columbus Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2446 Columbus Circle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2446 Columbus Circle

2446 Columbus Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2446 Columbus Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 Columbus Circle have any available units?
2446 Columbus Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2446 Columbus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2446 Columbus Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 Columbus Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2446 Columbus Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2446 Columbus Circle offer parking?
No, 2446 Columbus Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2446 Columbus Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2446 Columbus Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 Columbus Circle have a pool?
No, 2446 Columbus Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2446 Columbus Circle have accessible units?
No, 2446 Columbus Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 Columbus Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2446 Columbus Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2446 Columbus Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2446 Columbus Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte