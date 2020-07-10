All apartments in Charlotte
2435 Summer Meadow Court
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2435 Summer Meadow Court

2435 Summer Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

2435 Summer Meadow Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunset Village - Fresh paint. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace. Nice size bedrooms.

(RLNE5819876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 Summer Meadow Court have any available units?
2435 Summer Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2435 Summer Meadow Court have?
Some of 2435 Summer Meadow Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 Summer Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
2435 Summer Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 Summer Meadow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2435 Summer Meadow Court is pet friendly.
Does 2435 Summer Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 2435 Summer Meadow Court offers parking.
Does 2435 Summer Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2435 Summer Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 Summer Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 2435 Summer Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 2435 Summer Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 2435 Summer Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 Summer Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2435 Summer Meadow Court has units with dishwashers.

