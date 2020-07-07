All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2426 Belfast Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2426 Belfast Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2426 Belfast Drive

2426 Belfast Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2426 Belfast Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Belfast Drive have any available units?
2426 Belfast Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2426 Belfast Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Belfast Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Belfast Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Belfast Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Belfast Drive offer parking?
No, 2426 Belfast Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2426 Belfast Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Belfast Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Belfast Drive have a pool?
No, 2426 Belfast Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Belfast Drive have accessible units?
No, 2426 Belfast Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Belfast Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Belfast Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 Belfast Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2426 Belfast Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte