All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2424 Selwyn ave - D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2424 Selwyn ave - D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

2424 Selwyn ave - D

2424 Selwyn Avenue · (704) 451-1009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2424 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A great open floor plan makes for a economical and versatile use of space in this 1st floor unit. Bedrooms and closets are of near identical size making the unit perfect for roommates. The covered porch has plenty of space for furniture, allowing you a space for outdoor enjoyment. Laundry room is located off the kitchen and has plenty of space to double as a pantry. Tenant pays all utilities (water & electricity). Photos are of representative unit, not actual unit.
A 12 unit apartment building located in the heart of Myers Park. Location is perfect for a short commute downtown. Enjoy the beautiful canopy of trees while walking or bike riding through the Myers Park neighborhood. Within walking distance of Freedom Park, restaurants, and entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Selwyn ave - D have any available units?
2424 Selwyn ave - D has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Selwyn ave - D have?
Some of 2424 Selwyn ave - D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Selwyn ave - D currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Selwyn ave - D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Selwyn ave - D pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Selwyn ave - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2424 Selwyn ave - D offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Selwyn ave - D does offer parking.
Does 2424 Selwyn ave - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Selwyn ave - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Selwyn ave - D have a pool?
No, 2424 Selwyn ave - D does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Selwyn ave - D have accessible units?
No, 2424 Selwyn ave - D does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Selwyn ave - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Selwyn ave - D has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2424 Selwyn ave - D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Post Park At Phillips Place
4835 Cameron Valley Pkwy
Charlotte, NC 28210
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity